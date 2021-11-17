After the tragic passing of famed Jeopardy host Alex Trebek, viewers of the popular game show were in a tizzy about who could step in as the new host. An early front-runner, and fan favorite, LeVar Burton had shown interest in the gig. After much to-do, this, unfortunately, did not come to pass.

It was reported by Entertainment Weekly Tuesday LeVar Burton will be hosting Trivial Pursuit, based on the popular trivia board game from Hasbro which is currently in the works by production company Entertainment One. Though the show is in the early stages of development, Burton seems like a great fit as host.

The Star Trek alum and Reading Rainbow host had this to say about the news,

Trivial Pursuit is one of the best-known brands in the gaming universe. I am thrilled to have partnered with Hasbro and eOne to bring this beloved game to market as a premium show for television.

Mind you, the show has not been acquired by a network as of yet, but we can imagine wherever it lands, it will most likely be a hit with fans.

Burton was vocal about his experience trying out for Jeopardy earlier this year when he was a guest on Comedy Central's The Daily Show Starring Trevor Noah when discussing the situation and how he had moved on,

What I found out is that it wasn't the thing that I wanted after all. What I wanted was to compete. I mean, I wanted the job, right, but then, when I didn't get it, it was like, well, okay, what's next? And, so, the opportunities that have come my way as a result of not getting that gig, I couldn't have dreamt it up.

He continued,

Now I'm thinking, well, it does kind of make sense, let me see what I can do. So we're trying to figure out what the right game show for LeVar Burton would be.

It certainly looks like Mr. Burton has found his piece of the pie (a little Trivial Pursuit pun) and we look forward to tuning in.