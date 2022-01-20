There's something about a TV jingle that has a way of getting stuck in your head more than any popular song ever could. (Sorry MGK, it's just the truth!) Through time, different jingles come and go, but there are some that have a way of sticking around in your head forever. Here are some of TV's most memorable jingles (that we are now CERTAIN you will be singing to yourself all day)!

1. Folgers



The folgers jingle is one of the most iconically memorable of all time. In fact, it was so incredibly memorable that Folgers started to run song contests to see who could make the best new version of their jingle. No matter how much time passes, anyone who has ever seen a TV screen can tell you that, "The best part of waking up is Folgers in your cup."

2. Kars-4-Kids



What a great cause. What a nice charity. What an ANNOYING song. The Kars-4-Kids jingle has an incredible way of worming it's way into both your conscious and subconcious brain, making sure that, day or night, you have, "K-a-r-s, Kars-4-Kids," rattling around in your brain. There is no more silence. There is only Kars-4-Kids. That being said, I guess that means the jingle is INCREDIBLY effective, so...good job. (Also, I feel bad for making fun of a jingle for a charity organization, so if you'd like to learn more about the work they do click here!)

3. 1800 Contacts



I have always been baffled by the factt hat the word "contacts" is the perfect length for a phone number. This simple wonder combined with the equally simplistic bouncing melody makes "1-800-contacts!" one of the most memorable jingles out there. Also, everyone sounds so excited when they say the word, "CONTACTS!" so I think that adds to it!

4. Disney 365



This jingle goes out pretty specifically to a niche sector of Millenials and Gen-Zers. If you don't remember the "Disney 365" jingle, what were you doing in the early 2000s? Of course, this jingle only came to fruition after "Disney 411" was replaced by "Disney 365", but, as they say, the victor gets the spoils...or at the very least the victor gets added to the Enstarz "Most Memorable Jingles" list.

5. The General



A querey for you: if I mentioned that I was looking for a, "great low rate I could get online," where would I go to, "save some time"? Quite frankly, I'm not even confident what The General sells. I think it's car insurance. I could easily find out if I wanted to. You know why? IT IS ONE OF THE CATCHIEST JINGLES IN THE WORLD SO I KNOW EXACTLY WHERE TO LOOK! (Upon re-listening to the jingle, it states clearly that it IS, in fact, car insurance, but, I mean, the fact I could quote it MOSTLY from memory means it is a high quality jingle!)

6. Klondike Bar



The Klondike Bar jingle has left a question in the heads of many, one that pushes everyone who hears it to their absolute limits. That question is, "What would you do for a Klondike Bar?" If you haven't found yourself harkening back to this question far more frequently than you would like to be, you need to re-examine your life decisions.

7. Stanley Steemer



The Stanley Steemer jingle is one of the simplest, catchiest jingles that has ever been heard by the ears of the world. Much like the service the company is selling, the jingle is clean and instantly catches in the memory of anyone who listens. Everyone who is anyone knows that, "Stanely Steemer gets carpets cleaner."

8. Rice Krisipies



"SNAP, CRACKLE, POP! RICE KRISPIES!" I mean...need I say more?

Which one do you have stuck in your head now? (If you read this article, the answer is DEFINITELY not "none"!)