Disney+ and Marvel Studios have just dropped the first full-length trailer for the upcoming Moon Knight series starring Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke. From the look of things, it is going to be a darker tone than the other Marvel shows on the streaming service.

The world trailer premiere, which aired during the Rams-Cardinals game, gives a bigger overview of the character, or at least, the troubled, meek gift shop employee Steven Grant (Isaac). In the trailer we find a disheveled Grant unable to sleep and finding his mind is beginning to fragment between fantasy and reality. Suffering from dissociative identity disorder, Grant begins to think his is sharing a mind with Marc Spector, a mercenary he has never met.

Enter Ethan Hawke as the unknown heavy of the show, a guru-type who, upon meeting Grant, tells him to "embrace the chaos" essentially leading to an adventure involving ancient Egyptian gods.

What follows is a series of flashes to a cloaked figure in white, Moon Knight.

The trailer does well to amp up the mental breakdown of Grant, showcasing Issac's fantastic ability to envelope any character he plays. Meanwhile, Hawke doesn't get as much screen time, but what little he is seen is a nice balance of calming and manic.

Along with the trailer, a new poster for Moon Knight was released showing a war weary hand wrapped in white cloth, holding a weapon called a Crescent Dart dripping with blood. Nice to see Disney stepping out of their comfort zone with the violent imagery which they would have to address at some point given many of the Marvel properties are steeped in some amount of graphic violence. Moon Knight being one of them.

Welcome to chaos 🌙 Watch the new trailer for Marvel Studios' Moon Knight and start streaming the Original series March 30 on Disney+.

Moon Knight will air on Disney+ beginning on March 30th.