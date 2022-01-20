We know it's not our place to judge other couples' relationships. We know that. As Pam once wisely said on The Office, "Sometimes love affairs look different to the people inside them."

But a man giving a woman an engagement ring that hurts her if she takes it off seems like a red flag.

Let's back up: Machine Gun Kelly recently proposed to his girlfriend, actress Megan Fox, with whom he's been in a publicly intense relationship since starring together in Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020. The musician even penned a hit song about his new love, "my ex's best friend," now his number one song on Spotify. He just posted a picture of her wearing the ring on Instagram:

The ring is absolutely stunning - but some of the finer details of its design, which he explained in an interview with Vogue, seem to some like a cause for alarm.

"The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it's together, it's held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts...love is pain!"

Unless Kelly also ends up with a ring that hurts when he takes it off - which, we will own, is something they very well might do - this dynamic is starting to get a little too unsettling for our taste. There's just something about a man putting a woman he's with in that kind of vice grip that, if this were a movie, would be uncomfortably rife with symbolism - and not the good kind.

Look, we've been on board with their relationship since day one, and nobody should judge something they have no context for - but if Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie with their matching vials of blood are any indication, this relationship might be getting a little too close for comfort, even for two people who are getting married.

But again, we've loved them up until this point, so here's hoping that the ring really does symbolize something entirely different and real to the two of them. Stranger things have happened, and we still wish the best of luck to the happy couple.