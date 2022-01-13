After almost two years of being together, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are getting married!

It was Tuesday, January 11, when the "Born with Horns" singer asked the question to Fox presenting with such a detailed proposal, revealing that he helped design the one-of-a-kind two-stone ring.

The "Transformer" actress posted a multi-view video of how she said "yes" to Kelly the following day of the proposal. She captioned the post, reading, "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree, we asked for magic."

"We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time," Fox added. "Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes," the star concluded.

Nobody knows if it is true, but Fox also claimed that they "drank each other's blood" as the last bit of the caption.

The Engagement Ring

Kelly, later on, posted an close up video of the emerald and diamond engagement ring he got customized by Stephen Webster for the occasion. He even added an explanation behind the design choice, he wrote, "i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two."



The 31-year-old rapper listed that the stones used were "emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

Fox previously admitted that she admires Kelly's "sense of style," through People. Apart from that, the actress was often influenced by his fashion, too, saying, "His fashion awareness is very high."

The 35-year-old star described her now-fiancé that "he has great style."

"He always looks super unique and unusual. But he has the perfect body for it. He's so tall, and he has a model's body," the "Till Death" star explained. "So he can wear anything and make it look really good. I loved watching him get dressed, because he wears clothes so well."

According to Us Weekly, Fox and Kelly became co-workers at first as they met for the first time to shoot for the "Midnight in the Switchgrass" film. The pair further proved that they are dating after going Instagram official last summer, following the Hollywood star's appearance in Kelly's "Bloody Valentine" music video.

