Funny woman Tiffany Haddish is excited about the idea of becoming a mom and has been vocal about her decision to adopt in the near future.

In an interview with E!'s Daily Pop, Haddish opened up about an experience she had while traveling abroad,

"I just went to Africa. I was just in Eritrea, and people were trying to give me their kids. I was like, 'Hold up now, I gotta get the paperwork right now. I can't just be taking kids with me.'"

This wouldn't be the first time the Girl's Night star has discussed her desire to become a parent, but she isn't rushing into the decision lightly. When asked by E!'s Daily Pop back in May of 2021, she seemed to have a pretty good handle on what she was planning in terms of adoption.

"I'm taking parenting classes now to adopt. I'm looking at, you know, 5 and up - really like 7. I want them to be able to know how to use the restroom on their own and talk. I want them to know that I put in the work and I wanted them."

Haddish wasn't shy about her past experiences about egg donation and why adoption is her best route to go,

"I don't wanna pay no body to carry my baby neither, 'cause then I have to go through a process of giving myself injections and all that stuff. And I already gave up- here goes something everybody don't know, I'm gonna tell you: When I was 21 I was really hard up for some money and I gave up a bunch of eggs. So who knows, I might got some kids out here in these streets. I doubt it, though, because I never got the bonus. Maybe somewhere though, in cryo somewhere!"

Always quick with a joke, Tiffany Haddish will for sure pass along her witty brilliance to whoever the lucky kid is who gets to have her as a mom.