Tiffany Haddish has just put herself in trouble as she got arrested for DUI charges, according to the police.

According to Peachtree City Police, she was apprehended in Georgia, Friday at 4:00 am, after she allegedly fell asleep at the wheel.

The cops received a call from a concerned citizen saying that a driver was dozing off on the road, guaranteeing that Haddish's vehicle matched the caller's description.

What Happened?

According to the police department, they conducted their traffic stop of the 42-year-old's vehicle as she was pulling into the yard of a residence.

TMZ reported that she was also arrested for improper stopping on a roadway along with the DUI charge, adding that Haddish "smoked marijuana."



The comedian even managed to smile for the camera as the cops took her mugshot despite getting arrested. She appeared with her hair in a short gray buzz cut and no makeup on.

Based on the records obtained by the publisher, she only spent a few hours in police custody and posted a $1,666 bond out of jail around 6:30 am.

The Losses of Haddish

The news regarding her arrest came after Haddish, who was dealing with losses lately. An insider from the source said that her grandmother, who has raised her, recently died, as well as her dog.

Apart from that, she also lost her close friends, fellow comedian Bob Saget and producer Carl Craig.

Apparently, the stand-up comedian was actually open about her drug use, as per Page Six. She admitted in 2017 that she once got very high and invited Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith to a swamp tour she bought on Groupon.

It is known that the star has been staying in Georgia to shoot the film "Haunted Mansion" with co-celebs Owen Wilson and Rosario Dawson for Walt Disney Productions. The project was said to be derived from the famous ride at Disneyland.

"Haunted Mansion," which was expected to be released in early October 2022, is directed by Justin Simien, known for the series "Dear White People" and film "Bad Hair." The script was penned by Katie Dippold, who has worked with Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig for the 2016 "Ghostbusters" reboot.

