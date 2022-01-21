Actors and musicians tend to have very intense personalities. So when two of them get together and find a real, deep, meaningful connection, it's easy for them to get lost in their own little world. Most of the time it's sweet, or maybe mildly nauseating (unfortunately not everybody love to see PDA) but sometimes it's just downright strange.

This isn't to say that celebrity couples who do intense things for each other aren't GOOD couples, necessarily - they might just be a pair of oddballs who found each other, in which case, more power to them. But other gestures can come off as overly intense, creepy, or downright controlling - and often spell doom for the relationship in the coming days.

Hopefully, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are an example of the former rather than the latter - as we said previously, if he starts wearing a thorn ring to show his devotion too, it's all equal, and it's totally cool that they found a meaningful way to express their love to one another.

Really, as long as Megan Fox is 100% on board, that's all that matters, but we have no way of knowing that. We'll just have to keep our fingers crossed that that's the case.

In the meantime, though, here are some other celebrity couples who have done...some very intense things together. We've attemted to rank these from most to least intense - you can decide where you think this ring thing falls.

Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie - Vials of Blood

The first and most obvious - Angelina Jolie and the much older Billy Bob Thornton were married from 2000 to 2003, and during that time, they famously wore small vials of each others' blood around their necks.

If that sounds familiar to you, you're not alone: Thornton's son Harry told Page Six that when he heard the news, he immediately thought, "Ah! They're copycats!"

Whoopi Goldberg and Ted Danson - Politely Requested Blackface

This is an especially weird one.

At a roast of Whoopi Goldberg in 1993, her then-boyfriend Ted Danson - yes, that's right, Ted Danson of Cheers and The Good Place - wore blackface. The twist to this - and the reason Ted Danson has not been retroactively cancelled - is that he actually did it at Whoopi's request. She defended him in the press after the fact, saying:

"It takes a whole lot of (courage) to come out in blackface ... I don't care if you don't like it. I do.″

We have a feeling she'd be changing her tune on that if she were asked about it now, but 1993 WAS almost 30 years ago.

Seo Ye-ji and Kim Jung-hyun - Don't Look At Her

Here's one from the world of K-Pop.

You may know actress Seo Ye-ji from the film It's Okay To Not Be Okay - in 2018, her boyfriend, actor Kim Jung-hyun, was in a Korean TV show called Time, a romantic drama. People on set began noticing that Kim was acting strange, avoiding contact with his co-star, Seohyun, a member of K-Pop girl band Girls' Generation, and not making eye contact with or speaking to any other female-co stars.

Not long after, it came out that Seo pressured Kim "'to change the script to delete romantic scenes and physical contact' and to 'act cold' toward female co-stars and staff. Seo also frequently made sure that he did not interact with any female staff or his co-star on set and, at one point, she even asked him to send a video of himself on the set."

This isn't so much 'cringey' as it is 'a literal case of abuse,' but it's so insanely intense that it definitely belongs here anyway.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes - The Oprah Couch Jumping Incident

It's kind of hard to forget this one.

In 2005, Tom Cruise - The Chris Evans of his day, if you will - was on Oprah's talk show to discuss Steven Spielberg's remake of War of the Worlds. We'll just let The Ringer take the description of this event from here, because they do a fabulous job capturing its weirdness:

"Instead of sticking to the promotional script, though, the compact action star gushed about his new girlfriend, actress Katie Holmes. "You're gone," Oprah said, searching for words to describe Cruise's over-the-top infatuation. Within 15 minutes, Cruise had leapt onto Oprah's couch in a spontaneous outburst of enthusiasm for his personal life....Oprah, usually so masterful at empathizing with her guests, appeared to be at a loss. "You're gone," she repeated."

Given what we later found out about Tom Cruise's connections in Scientology, we have to imagine this was not all Cruise talking.

Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock - White Bikini Wedding

All eyes are on Pam and Tommy right now, but Pamela Anderson is no stranger to wild, whirlwind relationships - she had another one with Kid Rock, and they got married...four. times.

Yes, they had four wedding ceremonies all in a row: One on a boat in France (which apparently wasn't actually a legal wedding), one in Beverly Hills, one in Nashville, and one in Michigan.

That's not even the best part - to the first wedding, the one in France, Anderson wore a white bikini down the aisle. (Hey, you do you, but that IS both intense and unusual.)

Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift - I Heart T.S. Shirt

Okay, so we'll give you the story everyone saw first, because it's more interesting: Tom Hiddleston, who briefly dated Taylor Swift in the summer of 2016, was seen at the beach on the Fourth of July wearing a T-Shirt that read "I <3 T.S." which was corny and...a lot.

The actual story, however, is more funny and cute than juicy, as Tom Hiddleston later explained that he was simply wearing the shirt because he forgot to bring a spare, and one of Swifts' old friends from her native Pennsylvania (Abigail from the song "Fifteen," actually) offered him that one as a joke, so he put it on for the laughs.

Hiddleston spoke positively about Taylor even after they broke up, and to this day says he looks back positively on their relationship.

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder - The Tattoo that now says Wine-O

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder met in 1989 and were engaged five months later. In 1991, Depp got a tattoo that read "Winona Forever."

The two were plainly deeply in love, but that love was apparently not as permanent as Depp would have liked to believe, because they split in 1993 - and even though Depp swore he didn't regret getting the tattoo, he still had it changed to Wino Forever, which is...............a different route.

Intense, but not damagingly so.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande - A Speedy Engagement

Compared to all this, Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's relationship looks rather tame. They started dating in May of 2018, and got engaged in June - which, okay, yes, especially considering that she had just gotten out of a two-year relationship, is very fast. They also moved in together only a couple days after the engagement was confirmed.

They broke up in October, shortly following the devestating and untimely death of Grande's ex, Mac Miller.

Intense, but not insane, this is actually easily one of the tamest whirlwind relationships we've seen in a while...

...and Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly feels like a throwback to the classics.

Let's just hope it ends differently for them - we'd love to see them happy.