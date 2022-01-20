The recent "Wendy Williams Show" hosts Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell may have just accused Khloe Kardashian of "blackfishing" during one of their segments.

The guest hosts slammed Kardashian in Wednesday's episode, January 19, which has also surfaced on the internet, trying to appear "African American" based on the then and now photos of the model.

While the two talked about the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star's past relationship with Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson, Mitchell took notice of Kardashian's photo, saying, "look at Khloe."

What The Host Said

He continued with a joke, "Look at that beautiful African American woman right there," which was followed by the audience laughing.

"Talk about a ten-year challenge. Do we have an old picture of Khloe?" he asked while a photo of the model popped on the screen from her early days. "Now look at that!" he exclaimed, which received a mixed reaction of "oh no" and laughter from people behind the camera.

The Wendy Williams Show host roasts Khloe Kardashian's brown skin girl look:



"Look at the one on the left, it's Linda Ronstadt, and the one on the right is Rihanna," the fill-in host continued. "That's the best ten-year challenge anyone has."

Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell recently took over WWS, while Wendy Williams took a break from hosting due to health issues.

More of Khloe's Blackfishing Accusations

Apparently, this was not the first time the Kardashian was accused of cultural appropriation. In fact, The Sun reported that fans had raised their concern for "transforming into Wendy Williams" herself.

During her time promoting as the face of Shein's 100k challenge, one episode of the design competition series on YouTube showed the reality star's solo shots from the shoot. Kardashian once wore an orange and yellow tie-dye outfit, matched with thick-rimmed glasses, and was introduced as an "entrepreneur."

However, fans took a turn as they watched the video commenting on comparisons of the media personality and TV show host Wendy Williams. One viewer wrote, "Khloe on the thumbnail she's slowly transforming into wendy Williams," which earned 1,300 likes.

"This video really confirmed that Khloe edits the hell out of her pictures. I had no idea who the woman in the thumbnail was at first ," a second comment followed.

"Not trying to be mean, but Khloes face is unrecognizable," another stated. "I didn't even know that was khloe, damn she looks different."

