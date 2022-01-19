The public battle between Britney Spears and sister Jamie Lynn still hasn't reached its end.

This time, the "Criminal" singer continued to blast her young sister through Instagram with another lengthy statement on Wednesday, January 19, following her "Call Her Daddy" podcast interview.

The 40-year-old pop star reposted a previous post with an even more furious extended message sharing that she should have "slapped" both her mom, Lynne, and sister Jamie Lynn.

The Unstoppable Spears

"You selfish little brat !!!" the singer addressed Jamie Lynn in the additional notepad statement. "Saying how weird and dumb it was that I had bought a house for Mamma !!! She was so proud, and you told that interview girl that it was just weird ...."

Spears then referenced a part of Jamie Lynn's podcast interview where she recalled when her older sister offered to buy their mother a house if she separated with their father, Jamie Spears.

The former "Zoey 101" star implied that she felt confused in the podcast claiming, "Now looking back, like, what a weird f-king thing to do. Like I don't know why. It seems like a weird thing to be like, 'I'll give you a house, if you divorce dad.' Why would your kid be able to tell you that?"

She also brought up that alleged incident about her sister carrying a knife, saying, "It was really scary and I felt really unsafe."

"I think it's important that I say that because I didn't understand it - I was a kid."

Of course, as to the older Spears' response, "Why is that conversation 20 min ??? and the most degrading to me ..."

"OH BUT you don't want to keep talking about it because you don't want to hurt anybody's feelings ... yet you let it linger forever saying you felt unsafe with me and WEIRD." The Grammy-awarded singer also added, "F-k you Jamie Lynn !!!"

Britney's Big Move

According to Page Six, the update from the "Toxic" hitmaker came after her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, sent a cease-and-desist letter to Jamie Lynn.

In the document obtained by the source, they demanded the 30-year-old actress to stop "airing false or fantastical grievances" that are "potentially unlawful and defamatory" while promoting her new book, "Things I Should Have Said." The letter read, "We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her."



"Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she."

It has also reminded Jamie Lynn of the "abuse and wrongdoing" the singer had gone through from her conservatorship, established by estranged father Jamie Spears, as a way to control her personal, medical, and financial matters.

