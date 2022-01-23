Queen Elizabeth II finally traveled to Sandringham after skipping her Christmas visit last month due to the COVID-19 surge.

As Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee nears, Her Majesty decided to skip several engagements and cancel her usual plans. She also had to cancel the annual Christmas gatherings of the royals at the Sandringham to safeguard herself from the COVID-19 Omicron variant surge.

After choosing to spend the holidays at Windsor Castle, she finally headed to Sandringham, where she would reportedly honor a tradition.

Multiple news outlets, including People, confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II flew to Sandringham via a helicopter on Sunday. Traditionally, she starts her Sandringham stay every December until February 6.



Although she was not able to follow the tradition, she still made it on time before the anniversary of King George VI's death when she officially became a monarch.

She will mark the 70th anniversary of her accession in February, and the Platinum Jubilee celebrations will happen through June. Though she is already at Sandringham, she will reportedly not stay in the main house due to a heartbreaking decision.

Why Queen Elizabeth II Headed At Wood Farm Instead

Queen Elizabeth II always stays in the main house during her Sandringham visits. But this time, she reportedly headed straight to Wood Farm to offer a touching tribute to her late father, King George VI, and late husband, Prince Philip.

According to Express, Her Majesty chose to stay in the Wood Form as it is where the Duke of Edinburgh stayed soon after retiring in 2017 at the age of 95.

"Everything is being put in order for the Queen's visit. We've been told that she will stay at Wood Farm, rather than the main house, which is nice as that always had a special place in his heart," the news outlet went on.

Prince Philip transformed the place into an ideal home, renovating it and installing a new kitchen in the area. He also had a fun time having a peaceful time while reading his books at Wood Farm.

The same cottage allowed the royal couple to be like a "normal couple" throughout her reign.

