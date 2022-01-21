Meat Loaf once talked about Queen Elizabeth II and his heartbreaking relationship with her.

Longtime fans of Meat Loaf mourned on Thursday night after the 74-year-old American musician passed away. But aside from his death, his past encounters with the royal - especially with Queen Elizabeth II - have been put under the spotlight.

Meat Loaf once appeared on the set of "It's a Royal Knockout" in 1987. Several royal family members, except Queen Elizabeth II, competed in a game show against several celebrities, including the musician. Her Majesty reportedly did not join them as she disapproved of the event.

Before his death, he sat for an interview with The Guardian in 2003, where he revealed something about his relationship with the monarch.

"Oh, the Queen hates me," he said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.



As for why he fell apart from Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family, it reportedly occurred following the incident on the set of "it's a royal Knockout." He also explained in the same interview why it happened, although it was not his fault.

What Happened to Meat Loaf?

According to Meat Loaf, he got into a royal rumble with Prince Andrew on the show's set. The Duke of York reportedly got jealous, although the royal's then wife, Sarah Ferguson, was not flirting with him. Prince Andrew reportedly thought the duo were having an intimate time together that the royal tried to push the singer in the water.

"He tried to push me in the moat. So I turned around, and I grabbed him, and he goes, 'You can't touch me. I'm royal.' I said, 'Well you try to push me in the moat, Jack, I don't give a s-t who you are, you're goin' in the moat,'" he went on.

Prince Andrew and Sarah were married from 1986 to 1996.

His past interview came out after his family confirmed that the rocker died earlier this week. They did not share further details about his passing, and his cause of death remains unknown.

"We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man... From his heart to your souls... don't ever stop rocking!" the family said, as quoted by Fox News.

Meat Loaf was survived by his wife Deborah Gillespie and his daughters, Pearl and Amanda Aday.

