New updates have been revealed following the terroristic threats case filed against R. Kelly's former manager, James Mason.

According to a report by TMZ, Henry James Mason agreed to step away from R. Kelly's girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage, her dad, and their family for good.

The Henry County District Attorney's Office spokesperson told the outlet that his terroristic threats case was dismissed. But, in exchange for that, it is needed for him to agree to a permanent protective order, prohibiting him from having any contact with the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer's girlfriend and her family.

The Threats From 2018

Also reported by the same source, Joycelyn Savage's father, Tim Savage, revealed what Mason told him in 2018. The former manager said, "I'm gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I'm gonna get you, I'm going to f***ing kill you."

A year later, an arrest warrant was issued to Mason, which he eventually turned himself in. This was confirmed by Henry County Sheriff Keith McBrayer to Rolling Stone, adding that he was charged with one count of "terroristic threats and acts," a felony. He was later released on a $10,000 bond on the condition that he would move away from the family and have no contact with them of any kind.

BREAKING: James Mason NEW mugshot. Former R Kelly manager posts bond after accused of threats against accusers @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/aHLSJrVoop — Jonathan Carlson (@TVreporter) January 18, 2019



Aside from that, he is also banned from leaving the country as a part of the agreement made.

The attorney for the Savage family also released a statement that time, saying, "Let this be a message to R. Kelly's staff that we won't be bullied or threatened. We will continue to pursue legal action against any and all threats to the safety of the Savage family."

"Our goal has always been to bring Joycelyn Savage home safely and we will not be deterred."

Joycelyn Savage's parents claim that their daughter was one of the "brainwashed" women that the infamous singer has in his "sex cult."

In the docu-series "Surviving R. Kelly," her family revealed that multiple attempts to communicate with their daughter for the first time in two years were "thwarted by the singer," as per the source.

Still, the daughter of the Savages herself has lobbied on behalf of the singer despite all of that. She even appeared in multiple videos of the celeb to proclaim that she remains with him "by choice and nothing is a foul."

