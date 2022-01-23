Unfortunate events followed after split with Emma Roberts as Garrett Hedlund was recently arrested on Saturday, January 22.

TMZ reported that the actor was arrested in Franklin County in Tennessee, becoming the latest in a series of problems the actor has gone through. Apparently, he was arrested for public intoxication with a $2,100 bond for the misdemeanor arrest.

In a following update of the outlet, Franklin County TN Jail revealed that he had been released after he posted bail and will be due in court by March.

Hedlund Going Through Life Troubles

The "Friday Night Lights" may be going through it hard as the arrest came one day after the news broke regarding his split with Roberts after three years of being in a relationship. The former couple shares a one-year-old son named Rhodes.

According to multiple sources who told People, the pair went their separate ways a "few weeks ago," after going through a rocky relationship in the past months.

An insider stated, "It's sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It's been hard."

The two were also able to celebrate their son's first birthday in December with a rodeo-themed party. The actress even posted a photo on Instagram with a caption that read, "Happy Birthday Rodeo! Frosting in my hair and @thebeatbuds stuck in my head. Loved every second of it ️ I love you Rhodes ️."



Apart from the split, the "Troy" star is also currently facing legal battles regarding an incident two years ago.

READ ALSO: Angelina Jolie Blows Up Bills Using Ex-Husband Brad Pitt's Money? 'Vengeful' Actress' Fortune Remain Untouched [Report]

Hedlund Lawsuit

Hedlund is currently facing a personal perjury lawsuit filed by two women, Marina Venegas and her daughter, Jennifer Castillo, following a car crash that happened in Los Angeles on January 24, 2020.

It was mentioned in the court documents obtained by E! News that the actor-singer allegedly "passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle and ran a solid red-light at a high rate of speed."

Venegas and Castillo also claimed that Hedlund "knew he was drinking to the point of severe intoxication before getting behind the wheel of his Jeep." According to the documents, the star was then arrested and charged with DUI in the incident.

"Hedlund attempted to leave the scene of the accident without rendering aid to Plaintiffs," the suit mentioned. "But he was so intoxicated he could not get away."

READ MORE: Khloe Kardashian Accused of 'Blackfishing' Yet Again- 'Wendy Williams Show' Hosts Poke Fun on Reality Star's Face Transformation