Conan O'Brien. Marshawn Lynch. Kumail Nanjiani. Annie Murphy. Sharon Stone. Ken Jeong.

These are just a few of the guest stars we can look forward to seeing in Netflix's upcoming show Murderville, an improv crime drama starring and produced by actor and comedian Will Arnett.

The series, based on the BBC series Murder in Successville, is a parody of your typical network crime drama, but with a twist - each new episode has a new guest star, and none of the guest stars get a script. Oh, also, they're in charge of saying who the murderer is.

The show is a powder keg of comedy when you look at the cast alone, but when you add in the dinner theatre, murder-mystery-party aspect and the more lax censorship rules at Netflix, and you've got an explosion of funny just waiting to go off - which you can clearly see in the new trailer that they just released, in which no fewer than three actors break entirely.

Will Arnett plays intense homicide detective Henry Seattle - who has good reason to be intense, because every episode he gets a new partner who seems to have absolutely no clue what's going on. (That's the guest star.) Together, they'll do whatever they can to solve all these murders in Murderville - that is, as long as they always remember to say 'Yes, And.'

Murderville premieres on Netflix February 3.