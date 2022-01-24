Sharyn Moffett, a Golden era child actress, has died. She was 85.

Moffett's brother Gregory Moffett confirmed the saddening news to The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday, saying that she died on December 23 in a hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He did not detail whether the actress faced health issues before her death.

However, it has been confirmed that she died due to natural causes last month.

Following her passing, fans who witnessed her acting skills paid tribute to her and remembered her short-lived but meaningful career.

One said, "SAD FAREWELL. In an era of so many great child actors, Sharyn Moffett seemed to get lost in the crowd, despite being in films with Cary Grant, Boris Karloff, The 3 Stooges, and Myrna Loy. She was only in 14 movies and 1 TV show in her entire career, but still made an impact. RIP."

Remembering child actress Sharyn Moffett, who passed away last month. She was wonderful in CHILD OF DIVORCE (1946) and — one of my favorite films — THE LOCKET (1946). Her first film, MY PAL WOLF (1944) is also a very sweet.https://t.co/lQEy4p7mmD pic.twitter.com/tFrOBMkiKq — Jessica Pickens (JP) (@HollywoodComet) January 23, 2022

Sharyn Moffett's Hollywood Career

At the early age of 8, Moffett started embracing stardom and continued working in the industry until she was 15. She appeared in 12 features from 1944 to 1951 and wowed the fans with her commendable performance with Boris Karloff and Bela Lugosi in "The Snatcher."

Among her other projects include "A Boy, a Girl and a Dog," "Rusty Leads the Way," and "My Pal Wolf."

She landed on her big break when she starred in 1946's "Child of Divorce." In the flick, Moffett played the role of a child whose parents - played by Regis Toomey and Madge Meredith - got embroiled in a nasty divorce.

READ ALSO: Goodbye, Sidney Poitier: Actor's Family Decides to Hold Funeral Privately and Asks For Donation For This

The same series marked Richard Fleisher's first feature as a director.

Moffett indeed had the talent to show off as her parents were also gifted like her. Her mother, Gladyce Roberts, used to work as a dancer in the musical "Flying Down to Rio." Her father, Bob, appeared in a traveling show led by Billie Burke.

She got her last onscreen appearance on "Fireside Theatre" in 1955, ending her short but fruitful career as a child actress.

While she was no longer part of the acting industry, she strived hard when she became an adult. She earned her master's in church history from the Trinity School for Ministry in Pittsburg. Before her death, Moffett also served as a top executive for the young mentoring organization Big Sisters.

READ MORE: Royal Peace: Queen Elizabeth II Travels to Sandringham Alone Because of This Heartfelt Reason