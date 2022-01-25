After Brian Laundrie's notebook was immersed in water, an expert claims that forensic procedures were utilized to obtain his scribbled confession.

Last week, the FBI confirmed that the 23-year-old fiancé of Gabby Petito confessed to killing her before fatally shooting himself in the head amid an investigation.

On October 20, the notebook was recovered beside Brian's body in the Carlton Reserve.

In the statement, the FBI claimed that "a review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito's death."

Gabby and Brian's families had to wait weeks for answers. Still, according to forensics expert Jennifer Shen, patience was necessary because there was "no room for error" in recovering his notebook.

The former San Diego Police Department Crime Lab Director told The Sun, "When the evidence containing Brian's phone, gun, and notebook were found, it seemed inevitable we would finally have answers in this case."

She added, "All evidence found had significant forensic value. Cell phones/laptops etc., are often excellent investigative tools, as people tend to communicate through these devices."

The expert went on to say that if there was any proof that Brian Laundrie tried to hide his crime, his technological gadgets would show it.

"The notebook was an incredible recovery, and did, in fact, give investigators the conclusive information they needed to close this case."

She went on to say that most of the evidence that has been exposed to extreme weather conditions is challenging to analyze, including the submerged notebook.

"However, any protection afforded the notebook from packaging to the pages sticking together and protecting the writings can be exploited by forensic techniques."

Jennifer went on to say that the approaches may improve even the most faint or indented lettering, making the proof highly persuasive.

Following Gabby Petito's death, a few texts were sent between her phone and Brian Laundrie's phone, according to the expert.

Brian's parents will not face charges in Gabby's death, according to her family lawyer, who stated that there is no question that Brian killed her.

Meanwhile, Chris and Roberta Laundrie filed a court petition last month to get access to their son's property, which included two bank accounts totaling $20,000 in cash.

Despite the fact that the FBI has previously revealed who murdered Gabby, online sleuths are still asking for the notebook and other facts to be made public.

