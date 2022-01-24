Everyone couldn't stop talking about Season 2 of "Euphoria."

More than a year after the show's premiere, the new season has gotten off to a tumultuous start.

Fans are now wondering if Nate (Jacob Elordi) and Maddy (Alexa Demie) would revive their relationship following their recent breakup.

Fans are hoping they don't get back together because of their unhealthy relationship.

Spoilers for "Euphoria" are rare, and even a now-deleted leaked plot point on Reddit doesn't appear to have referenced Maddy.

So it's hard to say whether she and her on-again, off-again lover will reunite, but fans have predictions about what may happen.

'Euphoria' Season 2 Episodes 1, 2, 3 Recap

Nate bumped into Maddy's friend Cassie, played by Sydney Sweeney, in a convenience shop in the season opener of "Euphoria," which aired on Jan. 9, and learned that she is no longer in a relationship with McKay, portrayed by Algee Smith.

Then, during a New Year's Eve celebration, spectators were stunned to find Nate and Cassie performing the deed in a toilet.

Maddy, who was hammering on the door and really wanted to use the restroom, interrupts their connection at the party.

Cassie hid in the bathtub from her buddy, and when her phone vibrated, she blew her cover, but she was able to pass out.

After getting beaten up, Nate dreams about a future and a family with Cassie in the second episode of season two of "Euphoria." As he was being carried to the hospital, he had visions about Maddy and even Jules, played by Hunter Schafer, whom he had once catfished.

Nate afterwards wrote Maddy a nice note in which he thanked her for looking after him after he was punched.

He then met up with Cassie, where Nate attempted to end their affair, but Cassie and Nate continued their romance despite the fear of Maddy learning out their secret.

Maddy then attempts unsuccessfully to contact them both. She later tells Jules that she wants to rekindle her relationship with Nate.

Nate's Only Ulterior Motive To Getting Back With Maddy

On Reddit, one said that Nate only tried to break things off with Cassie because he wants to be on good terms with Maddy until he gets back the tape.

They believe that Nate is scheming to get back the tape from her.

The tape was of Nate's dad Cal having sex with an underage Jules, as seen on the first season, and Maddy discovered the videotape.

Another viewer theorized, "Nate's going to go back to Maddy to appease her because he knows she has that sex tape of his dad and Jules."

"Then she's going to find out about Cassie and will go nuclear. Maybe blackmail him? Or Nate's dad will turn on her instead of Fez because she's obviously more vulnerable. And not armed."

