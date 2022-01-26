Peter Robbins, a famed voice actor, popularly known for being Charlie Brown's original voice, has tragically passed away at the age of 65.

According to Daily Mail UK, Robbins died due to suicide. His remains were found last week, but his family confirmed the news on Tuesday evening.

The voice actor's career started in the acting industry at the age of nine. He voiced the famous character of Charlie Brown from "Peanuts," including its 1965 holiday special and the "It's A Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" the following year.

Robbins was a big fan of his character that he got a tattoo of the animated cartoon figure with its dog Snoopy.

Although the former child actor had a fruitful childhood due to his career, he suffered from mental health problems growing up.

Per the outlet, Robbins had bipolar disorder and was spent time behind bars later in life.

In 2015, at the age of 59, he was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison for making criminal threats.

He pleaded guilty to the accusations against him as he previously attempted to bribe and offer money to the media to kill San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore.

Robbins also sent the manager of the mobile park where he used to live threatening letters and drawings, as well as his neighbors around the area.

He was supposed to get out of probation as he previously attended a drug therapy program, but it didn't happen as he violated his probation.

After a few years in prison, he was released in 2019 and decided to change his life for the better.

There's a ray of hope for Robbins as he started spreading the word on getting "professional help" for people who suffer from mental health issues.

He also got treatment for his drugs, alcohol, and sex addiction.

The actor later spent his time in a North County sober living facility where he advocated for mental health, specifically bipolar disorder.

"I would recommend to anybody that has bipolar disorder to take it seriously because your life can turn around in the span of a month like it did to me. I came out of prison and I'm a better person for it," he said at the time. (via Fox 5)

Peter Robbins' family asks the public for privacy, and they're currently planning to hold a memorial service for the late actor. However, their plans remain unclear at the time of this writing.

