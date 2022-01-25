After Kanye West's recent "honest" interview, where he essentially said Kim Kardashian and her family's mind games broke his mental health in the past, the reality star now said for her and her child's sake, she might no longer talk to her estranged husband from now on.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West NOT On Speaking Terms

Kanye West, 44, and Kim Kardashian, 41, are "not on speaking terms." Amidst the rapper's recent interview in which he talked about the difficulties he is having with his ex and also claimed that he was not permitted to know where Chicago's 4th birthday party was being held, the reality star just wants to "move on."

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star's confidants have spoken exclusively to Hollywood Life about Kim's decision to "take the high road" with Kanye West."Sure, she would love not to have to deal with it, but this is the life she is in and just has to salvage it any way she can towards a positive outcome," the insider said. "It is a lot of work but that is the way she is going to deal with Kanye moving forward," the insider added.

Another close friend of the reality star gave some insight into the relationship between the ex and their four children - North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 - as they continue to co-parent their four children together. They are doing everything to be the best parents, without having the need to physically see or talk to each other. "Kim isn't on speaking terms with Kanye at the moment. However, they're constantly in communication via their nannies and bodyguards so that they can coordinate visits with the kids," one pal explained.

Kanye living across the street is both convenient and complicated, but Kim is willing to work with it. "All Kim wants to do is move forward with her own life and she wishes they could keep their relationship out of the public eye whenever possible," the source added. "Kim is happy Kanye's started dating Julia and she hopes he's happy moving forward with his own life, too. She's fine with Kanye living across the street but she needs him to understand that there's boundaries which she's not willing to let him cross," she added.

Kanye West 'Shamed' Kim Kardashian

It can be remembered that the "The Gold Digger" hitmaker made headlines after a recent candid interview with Hollywood Unlocked. Not only did he reveal some marital issues they have been dealing with in the past, the music producer also shared how irked he is with Kim's romance with new boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28. He said he did not like seeing his ex kissing the comedian in front of him during one of her skits on Saturday Night Live in October.

The sit-down interview followed a video made by Kanye while driving on January 15. In this, he said he was kept in the dark about Chicago's 4th birthday not because it was the legal thing to do, but because the Kardashians were just up to one of their "mind games" as usual. "Y'all, I'm just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday," he began. "I wasn't allowed to know where her party was. It's nothing legal. These are the kind of games being played. This is the kind of thing that has affected my health for the longest and I'm just not playing."

