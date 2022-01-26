The ability to pull off a good celebrity impression is one of the funniest and most impressive talents out there. It is a through-line that has linked the majority of Saturday Night Live cast members to greatness. Social media stars and YouTubers have made names for themselves taking on the voices and mannerisms of select stars. Something that isn't always viewed by the populous at large, however, is the real person's reaction to the impression. Most of the time, they are ICONIC. Here are eight of the top celebrity reactions to impersonations of themselves.

1. Laura Ingram and Kate McKinnon

Ingraham does an impression of Kate McKinnon doing an impression of her pic.twitter.com/MRomgXVulU — Acyn (@Acyn) January 25, 2022

Kate McKinnon has taken to the Saturday Night Live stage as anchor Laura Ingraham multiple times. Now, Ingram has responded doing her own impression of McKinnon doing an impression of her. We've officially reached impression inception.

2. John Oliver and Matthew Friend

Ingraham does an impression of Kate McKinnon doing an impression of her pic.twitter.com/MRomgXVulU — Acyn (@Acyn) January 25, 2022



Comedian and impressionist Matthew Friend has become a major TikTok presence from his celebrity impersonation videos. In this video we get to see a LIVE reaction from John Oliver himself. The high praise is received live as Oliver responds, "Honestly, it's not bloody bad."

3. Jennifer Aniston and Vanessa Bayer



Well, TECHNICALLY the impression is of Rachel Green from Friends, but the reaction is still priceless. When Vanessa Bayer first came out with the impression, Jennifer Aniston said that she had to do a little bit of mental gymnastics to assure herself she wasn't being made fun of, but once she overcame that fear, she joined Bayer on the 8H stage to revel in the impersonation together.

4. Steve Harvey and Keenan Thompson



Everyone knows that Kenan Thompson does an absolutely INCREDIBLE impression of Steve Harvey, and even Steve Harvey has to agree. In an interview Harvey said, "I want to kick his ass, but it's pretty funny though." High praise!

5. Ellen Degeneres and Kate McKinnon



Ellen Degeneres felt very positively about McKinnon's impression of her. When Ellen had McKinnon on the show, she introduced her by saying, "She's beautiful, she's charming, she's smart, she's hilarious, she's me is what she is." McKinnon then goes out to do Ellen's monologue for her, and it is HILARIOUSLY legendary!

6. Miley Cyrus and Vanessa Bayer



Vanessa Bayer has such an incredible Miley Cyrus impression, that Miley Cyrus herself was shocked! When the singer hosted Saturday Night Live back in 2011, she recalled in an interview with Jimmy Fallon that she had told Bayer that her impression of Cyrus was, "Pretty cool," and in that moment realized, "Oh my god! I sound like you doing me all the time!"

7. Kristen Welker and Maya Rudolph



Back in 2020, Maya Rudolph took to Saturday Night Live to impersonate Today Show correspondent Kristen Welker, and Welker was absolutely thrilled. She remarked on air, "What an honor. Maya Rudolph is my favorite, so it doesn't get any better than that. It was just a fun skit all around."

8. Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb and Kristen Wiig and Jenny Slate



This is arguably the best reaction video ever. Kristen Wiig and Jenny Slate played the characters Kathie Lee and Hoda on SNL. While not a direct impersonation, Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb have some THOUGHTS. They are underwhelmed. Hoda found that her story was, "boring," and Kathie Lee Gifford said of the sketch, "Everyone seems to enjoy it, but I don't think it's that funny." Personally, I find both the sketch and the reactions to it absolutely HILARIOUS!

Watching people react to actors doing impressions of themselves is the best kind of double vision the world has to offer!