Kobe Bryant and Gigi have been honored by a sculptor in Los Angeles in the most touching way.

Two years after Bryant and his daughter faced tragic deaths, fans started pouring heartfelt tributes to them as they remembered their lives during their death anniversary.

One fan, who is a sculptor, stood out as he made a 160-pound statue to honor the father and daughter.

On Twitter, LA Times' Richard Winton shared an exclusive photo of the statue, which was temporarily erected at the crash site by sculptor Dan Medina. He reported that the material weighs 150 pounds, but the sculptor himself told a news outlet that it is a 160-pound bronze figure.

"A sculpture of Kobe and Gigi Bryant on the anniversary of air disaster that claimed their lives and seven others is temporarily erected at the Calabasas crash site by sculptor Dan Medina.

He pulled 150- pound bronze up the hill. It is a smaller of one of a life size he is making," Winton's caption said.

A sculpture of Kobe and Gigi Bryant on the anniversary of air disaster that claimed their lives and seven others is temporarily erected at the Calabasas crash site by sculptor Dan Medina. He pulled 150- pound bronze up the hill. It is a smaller of one of a life size he is making pic.twitter.com/72qhFfAgTq — Richard Winton (@LAcrimes) January 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Medina said they pulled it up to the Calabasas crash site via a wagon on Wednesday.

The sculpture features the NBA legend in his Los Angeles Lakers uniform while he has his arms around Gigi, who is looking up at him. The young basketball fan was also holding a ball.

The creator also engraved the father and daughter's names on its base alongside the names of seven others who died in the crash. It also has the words, "Heroes come and go, but legends are forever."

While the statue was only temporary, Medina reportedly plans to build a larger and permanent version of it soon.

More Fans Remembered Kobe Bryant On His 2nd Death Anniversary

Bryant's death left a massive hole in people's hearts, especially since he became a huge part of the industry for years.

Aside from the sculpture, fans and those who were close to him paid tribute in the most heartfelt ways.

Former basketball player Vince Carter celebrated his birthday while remembering Bryant's life, saying: "I'm thankful to see another year of life but it's really tough to celebrate when the world lost a great human being on this same day," he wrote. "Rest well Kobe - the world is truly missing a great one."

The Los Angeles Lakers' Twitter account also shared a black and white photo of Bryant kissing Gigi's head.

