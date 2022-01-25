Michael Madsen's son, Kalvin, was seen devastated after his older brother Hudson committed suicide.

On Tuesday, photos exclusively obtained by Daily Mail showed that Hudson's 25-year-old brother standing on the balcony of his mother's Los Angeles home, looking distressed while solemnly hanging his head down.

Kalvin looked extremely heartbroken after Hudson was found dead in a suspected suicide in Hawaii. He also took his feelings on Instagram, saying he is not emotionally available to talk about his brother's death as of the moment. However, he did invite his followers to message him and share the memories they had with Hudson.

His girlfriend, Lola, was also spotted arriving at the property with a woman who appears to be close to Kalvin, as well.

Hudson's death led to massive calls online, as people urged those who are suffering to seek help. They also asked everyone to be wary of others' behaviors and assist them.

One said, "Another day, another death, too young. Rest In Peace."



"So sad. Rip Hudson Madsen. Pray the Madsen family," another wrote.

What Happened to Hudson Madsen?

Madsen's family confirmed Hudson's death in an exclusive statement to Metro, saying that the son died at the age of 26.

"We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson. His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time," the family said.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner confirmed to People that Madsen's son died of a gunshot wound to the head in a suspected suicide in Hawaii. Hudson was the oldest of the actor's three children with DeAnna Madsen, and he has lived in Hawaii with his wife Carlie since 2019.

Before his death, his wife was still able to thank him for his support as she underwent surgery last week. She reportedly had a tumor removed from one of her breasts, and she revealed that he had been with her patiently through the whole process.

He was survived by his father Michael, his mother DeAnna, his wife Carlie and his brothers Christian, Calvin, Max and Luke.

Hudson's father has been a frequent collaborator of Quentin Tarantino - the late man's godfather - in several movies, including "Kill Bill," "Reservoir Dogs." And "The Hateful Eight." It remains unknown whether the investigation into his death continues to be underway.

