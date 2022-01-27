Wendy Williams will still not be able to stand on "The Wendy Williams Show" stage yet.

Williams, who has been out of her show for months, makes her fans question her future as a host since her highly-anticipated return is yet to happen.

But amid all doubts, the show announced on Thursday the list of celebrity guest hosts for the entire month of February.

On "The Wendy Williams Show" Instagram page, it named Michael Rapaport, Sherri Shepherd, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Bevy Smith, and Terrence J as the temporary hosts for the show while the original master is yet to make a comeback.

Rappaport will begin and end the list. All aforesaid individuals will work with their assigned episodes for the whole February.

The news about the new hosts amid Williams' absence is no longer surprising, especially since it has been revealed that she is experiencing serious complications amid her Graves' Disease battle. When the show announced her absence, it said that the host would need more time resting before she might be able to do the job again.

What Happened to Wendy Williams?

While Williams publicly said that it was her Graves' Disease that has been making things rough for her, she was still bombarded with different buzzes that questioned her real health status.

For instance, her younger brother Tommy spoke up after reports about Williams suffering from early-onset dementia emerged.

"We haven't had any alerts like that and I haven't seen anything like that or have had conversations with her that would lead me to believe that," he said. "My dad speaks with Wendy frequently. So no, we don't have any concerns concerning her mental state. It's all physical."

Her thyroid disease, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, can reportedly cause severe problems if left untreated.

But most recently, Williams has been showing positive progress before her big comeback soon. Her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., also shared a glimpse of his mother doing okay at home earlier this month.

It resonated with what HollywoodLife reported last month, saying she plans to return soon as she has been in the industry almost her entire life.

