Tobey Maguire is feeling overwhelmed by the success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and he shared his thoughts with other superhero actors, Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield.

After a long wait, the Marvel Cinematic Universe finally unleashed the story of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Many Marvel fans are yet to see the film, though, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the global cinemas.

Despite the health issue that currently rules over the world, it did not stop most fans from buying tickets and seeing how extremely good the new franchise's successor is.

As the success of the "Spider-Man" film is yet to end, the first actor in the franchise - Maguire - sat for an interview with the two other stars, where he shared a heartfelt statement about the new movie.



In a new joint interview, the three Hollywood stars hyped fans even more after Marvel's surprise in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Among them, Maguire is the oldest "Spider-Man" actor who had second thoughts before saying "Yes" to the role again.

What Tobey Maguire Thinks of "Spider-Man: No Way Home"?

[WARNING: SPOILER ALERT!]

During the online interview, Maguire opened up about the meeting he had with Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal, where he was offered to reprise his role again. According to the star - who is now 46-years-old - he saw genuine love and celebration during his conversation with the producers.

"When artists or, you know, people who are steering the creative process have a kind of authentic, genuine intent of celebration and love, it just was so apparent in both of them, that, I don't know, I just wanted to join that," he said.

READ ALSO: Johnny Depp Makes Massive Career Move After Hollywood Snub Amid Legal Showdown VS Amber Heard

The actor then said that the plot was "intriguing," but he still said yes and asked them what they were going to do in the film.

After making it to the film years after his last "Spider-Man" movie, Maguire said he felt grateful following the "rich experience." He particularly applauded how Marvel Studios was able to bring all those characters, including supervillains, to let people see the "Spider-Man" history coming together.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" indeed garnered critical responses since, as of January 25, it already garnered a total of $723 million through its 40 days of release, becoming the fourth-highest earner in North American history following "Avengers: Endgame," "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," and "Avatar."

READ MORE: [BREAKING] Morgan Stevens Found Dead In Kitchen: Was Foul Play Involved in Actor's Death?