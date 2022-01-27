Brian Laundrie reportedly used bank cards after Gabby Petito's death, and a Wyoming US attorney recently made a shocking move related to the charge.

Laundrie never received charges after Petito's death, but a grand jury indicted him after determining he used more than one authorized device for two bank accounts to obtain more than $1,000 fraudulently.

As he is no longer alive to face his fate after the reported fraud, a US attorney for the District of Wyoming recently moved in pursuit of dropping the fraud charges against the late fugitive.

In the motion for leave of court to file dismissal for indictment obtained by Fox News, the document reportedly wants the case to be dropped since Laundrie already died.

"After due consideration of the United States' Motion for Leave to File Dismissal, the Courthereby grants the United States Attorney leave to file a dismissal with prejudice of the Indictmentagainst the Defendant, Brian Christopher Laundrie, for the reason that the Defendant is deceased," the statement said.



Laundrie had been wanted on the aforesaid federal warrant, and he reportedly used the bank cards when he went home to Florida and camped with his parents, sister, and her kids.

In an exclusive statement this month, FBI Denver Field Office confirmed that Laundrie admitted his crimes in the notebook found near his remains.

"A review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito's death," the department said, as quoted by The Mercury News.

It remains unknown whether he would still receive charges for killing Petito, but it would surely be useless as he is no longer alive to pay for his crimes. Previously, ABC News Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams explained why the authorities called Laundrie a "person of interest" instead of a suspect.

Per the expert, the law enforcement wanted to avoid mistrials. With his admission, it is now safe to say that he should be held accountable for the vlogger's death.

Even Laundrie's parents would not be charged in connection with Petito's notebook, family attorney Steve Bertolino told The Independent.

