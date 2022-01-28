Gaspard Ulliel reached his resting place days after his tragic death.

Ulliel's career was cut short after the actor got involved in a fatal ski accident. The AFP News Agency's official Twitter account revealed the news to the public, saying that the incident led to the death of the 37-year-old Marvel star.

He reportedly collided with another skier in the Alps' slops. Unfortunately, the impact led him to suffer a skull injury. A helicopter immediately responded to the scene and took him to a hospital in Grenoble, but he did not make it in the end.

The event caused the French police to launch a manslaughter investigation. While the probe seemingly hinted at a potential foul play, the authorities formally declared that his manner of death was accidental.

In a report shared by Variety, it has been confirmed that Ulliel and the other skier were skiing at normal speeds. The impact led them to fall on the ground. The other skier was initially questioned as a witness, and he was unharmed due to the helmet he was wearing.

Ulliel, unfortunately, did not wear any protective gear when he hit the ground.



Despite the new development, no complaints were reportedly filed related to the case.

Goodbye, Gaspard Ulliel

The confirmation of Gaspard Ulliel's manner of death came after his funeral service took place on Thursday at Sainte-Eustache in Paris. Over 1,000 people came to see him for the last time.

His death also caused people who were close to him to mourn and deal with the shock.

Director Xavier Dolan, who directed Ulliel in "It's Only the End of the World," paid tribute to the actor on Instagram, writing: "Your discreet laugher, your caring gaze. Your scar. Your talent. Your listening skill. Your whispers, your kindness. All these personality traits that emanated from a shining softness. Your whole being transformed my life, a being that loved deeply and that I will always love."

Before his tragic death, he was cast in the upcoming Marvel series, "Moon Knight," where he played the role of Anton Mogart/Midnight Man. He was able to record his parts in the 2022 series' six episodes.

Aside from Ulliel, a 5-year-old girl also died a few days earlier after a skier crashed into her in the Haute-Savoie region, as reported by Deadline.

