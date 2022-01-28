Bob Saget already left the world for good, but his legacy stays with people he loved - especially his family.

The Hollywood will never be the same again after Saget passed away earlier this month. The actor was initially found inside his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, where he was also pronounced dead.

Following his untimely passing, people closed to him started sharing their fond memories with him, and his daughter, Lara, recently talked about the greatest lesson her father taught her.

Bob Saget on Loving People Unconditionally

On Lara's Instagram page, she paid tribute to her father and mentioned how the actor taught him to love completely and be kind.

"My dad loved with everything he had. He had so many reasons to be scared to love. So many loved ones kept dropping the body," she said. "Instead of being scared, he loved more. I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love."

The 32-year-old continued her post, saying that those two things feel the biggest among all the lessons he taught her.

Lara's post touched people's hearts, as they also let her know that they loved Saget, too.

A-listers including Steve Harvey, Tiffany Haddish, Jimmy Kimmel, and John Mayer - among others - shared their own tribute online as they remembered their memories with him and celebrated his life.

Meanwhile, the entire "Full House" cast also honored him in an emotional tribute.

"Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family," the statement read. "Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob."

Lara's statement came after Kelly Rizzo also broke her silence for the first time following Saget's death. She recently shared a photo of her and the actor taken on one of their vacations, calling him her "incredible husband."

The couple met through a mutual friend in 2015. From there, they started dating until their marriage in 2018.

As of the writing, it remains unknown what exactly caused the comedian's death. But people have since claimed that he probably suffered from a heart attack as their family has a history of the disease.

