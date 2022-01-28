The family of the late "16 & Pregnant" star Jordan Cashmyr has just recently revealed her actual cause of death weeks after she passed away at the age of 26.

A GoFundMe page was set up by Cashmyer's father Dennis, as the family paid tribute to the late reality star while also revealing that she died after losing her battle with "addiction."

The said website read that the family's daughter died four months after her fiance and father of their six-month-old daughter, Michael Schaffer, who died with the same cause. Their passing leaves behind their orphaned baby daughter, Lyla, and the first child, Genevieve, who was featured in the reality series,

Fundraiser For Cashmyer's Children

The fundraiser set up by the family stated, "Addiction plagues many families, and our family was not immune to it. Jordan was always so full of life and full of personality."

"We are now faced with the grim outcome that our granddaughter that we have been raising will never get to make memories with her mother or father, never getting to know them," they added.

It was initially reported that Cashmyer passed away on January 15, with no cause of death disclosed. And this time, her family is pleading for donations to help fund her funeral expenses and help with the care of her now-orphaned baby daughter they welcomed in June 2021.

In a post shared on January 24, Cashmyer's father, Dennis, revealed that his daughter's body had been lying at the State Medical Examiners for nine days in the wake of her death, as they are having a hard time organizing her funeral.



"Please if you are able to help, we would forever be grateful. If you are unable to donate, I would ask of you just to share this and how Jordan, Lyla, or myself have touched your individual lives, I would greatly appreciate it. "

"We pray that we soon will be able to do so and finally properly mourn the loss of our daughter. Rest In Peace my baby girl," he concluded.

According to Daily Mail, it is thought that the late couple's older daughter is in the care of her ex-boyfriend, Derek Taylor.

Jordan Cashmyer's death came almost eight years after appearing on the MTV reality series "16 & Pregnant" alongside her ex-boyfriend, Taylor, and their daughter Genevieve 'Evie' Shae Taylor.

Aside from "addiction," the former reality star was also open about her struggles on her official Facebook page. As reported by Radar, she shared in a post to her official Facebook page in November of that year that she has been "struggling emotionally" since she had Genevieve while also revealing she was diagnosed with post partum depression and was on medication.

"I was diagnosed with post partum depression and was on medication for a little while for it, but I never followed up with my appointment...."

