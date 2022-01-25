It was recently reported that Gloria McMillan passed away at the age of 88 on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

Her husband of 35 years, Ron Cocking confirmed her death to The Hollywood Reporter, revealing that the actress died peacefully at her home in Huntington Beach, California. Last November, she was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in her bile duct.

Cocking told the outlet, "She was, indeed, a beautiful, talented and loving person."

McMillan's Beginnings

According to the same source, she was born on March 13, 1933, in Portland, Oregon. She is a daughter and agent of Hazel, known as the first female agent in Hollywood, also known as one who repped "Dennis the Menace" star Jay North.

McMillan started young when she began her career as a singer and tap dancer on the radio before her family moved to Los Angeles at seven. One time, her mother decided to write a letter addressed to famed actor Edward G. Robinson regarding her daughter and got her hired for a Christmas radio program.

Later on, she appeared on multiple radio live dramas for "The Lux Radio Theater" and on "Mayor of the Town" with Agnes Moorehead, Lionel Barrymore, and Conrad Bain, before she got cast for CBS Radio's "Our Miss Brooks," at the age of 13.



In the said comedy show, she played as a student of Madison High and principal Osgood Conklin's daughter, Harriet, on the radio from 1948 to 1957, on television from 1952 to 1955, and a big-screen adaptation in 1956. Gale Gordon portrayed the show's principal.

McMillan's Following Projects

The well-known actress was then married to her first husband, USC student Gil Allen, in 1954, while her TV dad, Gordon, walked her down the aisle.

McMillan participated in more TV shows and films after her big hit appearance in the comedy series. She participated in the 1966 episode of NBC's "Dr. Kildare," 1975 beauty-pageant film "Smile," 1978 James A. Michener novel based series "Centennial," and 1990 ABC's "Perfect Strangers," becoming her last show credit.

As per The Sun, the celeb decided to continue teaching acting and tap dance classes to children after her last TV participation, which started in 1974 and lasted until 2018.

Gloria McMillan is survived by her current husband, and five children Janet, Jonathan, Christopher, Kelly, and Barbara.

May her soul rest in peace.

