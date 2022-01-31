Cheslie Kryst, the 30 year-old former Miss USA, has passed away.

Kryst was found outside the Orion Condumminum building in Manhattan on Sunday morning. An article on The Hollywood Reporter shared that the Police have confirmed that Kryst died by suicide. In her time on earth, before, during, and after recieving the Miss USA title, Kryst was an inspiration. She once described:

"Pageant girls are supposed to be model-tall and slender, don bouffant hair, and have a killer walk. But my five-foot-six frame won with six-pack abs, earned after years of competing in Division I Track and Field, and a head of natural curls in a time when generations of Black women have been taught that being 'too Black' would cost them wins in the boardroom and on pageant stages."

Her family and friends are heartbroken by her untimely passing. The family has asked for privacy during this time. A statement released shared the love that all felt for the incredible Cheslie Kryst. It read:

"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie...Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague - we know her impact will live on."

Her work family at Extra, where Kryst worked as a correspondant, also shared a heartfelt message.

"Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends."

Our hearts go out to the friends and family of Cheslie Kryst.