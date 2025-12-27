Lorne Michaels and NBC made a significant financial offer to Bowen Yang in an attempt to persuade the actor to remain on Saturday Night Live, according to insider reports.

Yang, 35, announced his departure from the beloved sketch comedy series last week, concluding his seven-season run on the show after his final appearance aired with Ariana Grande as host and Cher as the musical guest. But Yang had initially planned to leave at the beginning of the current season.

Behind-the-scenes sources reveal that Michaels' negotiation strategy centered on substantial monetary incentives designed to keep the popular cast member through the remainder of the season.

"Everyone tried to get Bowen to stay, from Lorne down," an SNL source revealed to Page Six. "[Lorne] threw a ton of money [to get Yang to stay.]"

However, another source claimed Lorne only offered Yan a "standard raise." Eitherway, no one thought he would leave this December.

Yang's decision to leave comes amid broader changes at the program. Earlier in the season, SNL experienced multiple departures, including Heidi Gardner, who completed eight seasons, and newer ensemble members Devon Walker, Emil Wakim, and Michael Longfellow. Sources suggest that Gardner's exit may have influenced Yang's final decision, as the two were close collaborators during their time together on the show.​

The actor's expanding career opportunities also played a role in his departure. Yang recently worked on the "Wicked" film projects alongside Grande, maintains the "Las Culturas" podcast, and is developing a film he is co-writing and starring in.​

In his announcement, Yang expressed appreciation for his experience, writing that he "cherished" his years at SNL and "treasured the people." He also thanked Michaels personally for his mentorship and guidance.​

Yang made history as the first Chinese American cast member on Saturday Night Live when he joined the main cast in 2019, following his initial hiring as a writer in 2018.

During his tenure, Yang created several viral characters that became instant classics, including his portrayal of the iceberg that sank the Titanic on Weekend Update, which accumulated over 2.8 million YouTube views. He also became known for his recurring character, Chinese Trade Minister Chen Bia,o and his impressions of disgraced politician George Santos.