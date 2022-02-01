It has just been announced that Carleton Carpenter passed away at the age of 95.

His friend, Alan Eichler, announced that he died Monday, January 31, due to natural causes at his home in Warwick, New York.

Deadline reported that he became well known for his supporting presence for his opposite actresses, such as Debbie Reynolds, Judy Garland, and Elizabeth Taylor in his times in the 1950s.

Carpenter's Early Years

Carleton Upham Carpenter was born in Bennington, Vermont, and was known to have served as a Seabee in the US Navy during World War II. According to the source, when it was 1945, Carpenter began his Broadway career playing for David Merrick's 1944 production "Bright Boy."

A few more roles on Broadway followed his stage debut as he appeared in "Three to Make Ready with Ray Bolger," "The Magic Touch," "Almanac," and "Hotel Paradiso."

Carpenter was also able to earn multiple credits in the TV and film industry alongside his stage career. He became a part of NBC's "Campus Hoopla," and was brought to Hollywood by producer Louis de Rochemont in 1949 for the controversial drama "Lost Boundaries."

Later that year, he participated in more films after signing under Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer including, "Father of the Bride" with Elizabeth Taylor and Spencer Tracy and "Summer Stock" with Judy Garland and Gene Kelly.

More of His Great Appearances

Also, in 1950, Carpenter gained his greatest fame teaming with Debbie Reynolds in two films, "Three Little Words" and "Two Weeks with Love."



During his appearance in the latter film, the actor sang with his partner for the novelty song, "Abba Dabba Honeymoon," which even hit #3 on the Billboard charts, making it Reynold's signature tune.

Eventually, Carpenter focused primarily on stage, television, and radio, with TV roles in "The Millionaire" and also in the TV production of Kurt Weill named "Lady in the Dark," starring Ann Sothern. In 1963, he became defendant Peter Brent in the Perry Mason episode "The Case of the Lover's Leap."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, his other TV series appearances included "Perry Mason," "Father Knows Best," "Goodyear Playhouse," "General Electric Theater," "The Millionaire," "The Rifleman," and "Luke and the Tenderfoot."

May his soul rest in peace.

