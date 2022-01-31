The longtime actor portraying Adam Drake on CBS-ABC's daytime soap opera "The Edge of Night," Donald May passed away at the age of 92.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, his wife, Carla Borelli, confirmed that he died Friday, January 28, at his home in Kent, New York. Borelli also revealed that he went through "a major stroke" about five years ago, but later on, he was diagnosed with Laryngeal cancer.

His death was initially announced by a family friend, Laurie Noyes, through a Facebook group dedicated to the series. It read, "Don May was a kind and wonderful man and a very good friend to me. Just received the sad news from his family that he passed away peacefully with his wife by his side."

May spent a decade appearing as the "righteous" attorney from 1967 to 1977, starring in more than 2,800 episodes of the show, as per source.

May's Early Years

Donald May was born in Chicago on February 22, 1929, and grew up in Windy City and Houston. THR also reported that he went to Shaker Heights High School and Western Reserve University and became a University of Oklahoma alum in his early days. He also pursued his master's degree at Yale Drama School.

As per the said source, he made his onscreen debut in the 1956 CBS anthology series "West Point" as the narrator and played Cadet Lt. Charles C. Thompson.

Three years later, May frequently appeared in multiple Warner Bros. gigs including "Hawaiian Eye," "Sugarfoot," "77 Sunset Strip," "Cheyenne," "The Roaring 20's," and "Surfside 6," and even replaced Wayde Preston on "Colt.45."

While appearing in the longtime running show, he worked on New York stages by night.

READ ALSO: Lio Rush Hospitalized: Will The 'Pro Wrestling Guerrilla' Star Be Able to Return to His Next Competition?

May In The Industry

"The Edge of Night" ended in 1977, when a producer told him one time that his final show would be held the following Monday. He was said to be alone on the set with just a cameraman and a soundman for his last act.



After appearing as Adam Drake, he then played as Grant Wheeler on another soap, "Texas" and "O.C. and Stiggs," where May was partnered with his wife, on both shows.

Apart from TV shows, he also earned credits in movies, including "The Crowded Sky," "A Tiger Walks," "Kisses for My President," and "Follow Me, Boys!"

May his soul rest in peace.

READ MORE: Jordan Cashmyer Real Cause of Death, '16 & Pregnant' Star's Father Reveals Her Struggles Weeks After Passing