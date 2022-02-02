After his death a few months ago, the cast of the "Sex and the City" sequel is still mourning the loss of one of their original actors, Willie Garson. More recently, the show's creator revealed his supposed storyline for the series if his character was to continue its run.

In an interview with Variety, Michael Patrick King noted that Garson's character, Stanford Blatch, initially had a storyline prepared for him where he will struggle due to a "midlife crisis."

The actor passed away at the age of 57 in September. He only filmed three episodes of the show before his sudden death.

Although "And Just Like That" didn't kill his character in the show, his appearance was cut after getting a divorce from his husband on the show Anthony, played by Mario Cantone, to manage a TikTok celebrity in Tokyo Japan.

King revealed that he was supposed to appear in all ten episodes of season one, but Garson suddenly became sick and "couldn't complete it."

"Stanford was going to have a midlife crisis," he added. (via Daily Mail UK)

Throughout Garson's character, he was always a talent manager, but the show's creator explained that they were supposed to explore "the fact that it wasn't a real career."

Regarding Stanford's relationship with his husband, King said the rest of the characters would be relieved that he would divorce Anthony because their marriage was "not pleasant for anybody."

In addition, he was supposed to spend a lot of time with Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker.

Since Carrie and Stanford had an "old, very specific chemistry," King revealed it was the most "threadbare writing" he has ever done because Garson was never coming back.

He "moved him along without much maneuvering" during his writing process to move forward from the situation.

Garson's health condition, which was pancreatic cancer, was hidden from the rest of the cast and the production, but Cynthia Nixon, who plays the role of Miranda Hobbes, previously told Deadline that the actor confided with Parker before everyone knew it.

When they were filming the show, Garson was already sick and kept it a secret, but "things became undeniable," leading him to reveal his medical condition to the cast.

Nixon expressed her gratitude, saying the cast and production crew were thankful that they were able to work with him in the series.

A new episode of "And Just Like That" will air on Thursday at 3:01 a.m. ET/12:00 a.m. PT.

