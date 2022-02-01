Over the past few days, many fans have been bothered about Adele's relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul, as reports about their relationship falling apart have been circulating online. More recently, the British singer seemingly hinted at their current status in a social media post.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the "Easy on Me" hitmaker announced that she is still performing at the Brit Awards next week after initially canceling her appearance a few days ago.

In addition, she will also sit down with Graham Norton for a "chat on the couch" while she's in town.

To conclude her post, the "Water Under the Bridge" songstress seemingly dropped a hint that she's currently with her beau, and it appears that everything seems normal as she wrote, "oh, and Rich sends his love," along with a heart emoji.

The recent social media post comes a few days after Adele and her sports agent boyfriend's relationship was reportedly falling apart.

A few weeks back, the singer made a shocking announcement, saying she won't be pushing through her original schedule of the highly-anticipated Las Vegas residency.

When Adele addressed her fans, Paul was reportedly absent as he needed to travel for work.

Per an insider who spoke to The Sun, Adele was trying to save their relationship, so she went to her boyfriend's house in Beverly Hills, California, because "things have been strained."

The couple reportedly "barely saw each other" most of January because they were both busy with their careers.

At the time, an insider alleged that Adele was upset with Paul because he wasn't there with her at the time when "things started falling apart," and her show cancellation made "things difficult for them both."

The source added, "She needed him there, but he couldn't because he has his own busy career too."

After the British singer had a "very emotional and stressful time" when she announced the shocking announcement to fans, she did her best to save their relationship, and now they're doing their best to make time for one another.

In addition, the insider assured fans that the two really liked each other and what happened to them last month was "tough."

At the time of this writing, Adele and Rich Paul have not publicly responded to the rumors circulating online.

