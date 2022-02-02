It's been a big few weeks for Joe Rogan, what with the medical community calling him out for COVID misinformation, Spotify getting heat from Neil Young and Joni Mitchell because of his show, and now him having to take to social media to state his case. But the story continues with a slew of celebrities standing behind Rogan in his time of reflection.

The Joe Rogan Experience has always been known for its deep dives into conspiracy theories with less than reputable guests, and most of the time Rogan has played the fence. But in the past couple of months, the comedian has come under fire for his opinions on vaccines, COVID treatments, and anti-vax doctors who have guested. Enstarz has been covering the controversies and there is even more to the Joe Rogan Saga.

The celebrity community has come out in droves to support Rogan after his latest explanation about how he is being misconstrued and promises to "do better."

"I've never tried to do anything with this podcast other than just talk to people and have interesting conversations. I didn't plan it. I can't believe it's as successful as it is. It started out just f*cking around with my friends...and then, BOOM, it's become what it is today, which is this out of control juggernaut that I barely have control of."

Several famous voices have come out in support of Rogan during his tribulations. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson responded to the embattled host's statement with,

"Great stuff here brother. Perfectly articulated. Look forward to coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you."

While friend and Rogan's co-star on the film Zookeeper Kevin James said,

"Joe - we go way back and all these years I've known you to be nothing but objective and seeking truth. Thank you. Love you brother."

But this outpouring of support has still not kept musicians from asking to pull their music from Spotify. Graham Nash and Nils Lofgren, friends and former bandmates of Neil Young, and artist India.Arie joined in the protest. Podcast host Brené Brown, who had two shows on the streaming service, has even stopped posting new content.

Even the Royal Family's Prince Harry and Megan Markle's production company came out about their issues with Spotify's policies, though they never mentioned Rogan by name in their statement.

This all came to a head as Spotify CEO Daniel Ek put out this,

"We are working to add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about COVID-19," Ek said. "This advisory will direct listeners to our dedicated COVID-19 Hub, a resource that provides easy access to data-driven facts, up-to-date information as shared by scientists, physicians, academics, and public health authorities around the world, as well as links to trusted sources. This new effort to combat misinformation will roll out to countries around the world in the coming days."

Only time will tell the fate of both The Joe Rogan Experience and opposing artists on Spotify. Until then Enstarz will keep you posted.