Comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan is trying to smooth things over after taking a controversial stance on how he treated his bout with COVID, while also giving air time to vaccine deniers Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Peter McCullough on The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast, which was bought by Spotify for more than $100 million dollars.

In recent weeks, musical artist Neil Young pulled his music from the streaming giant and Joni Mitchell threatened to do the same if Spotify allowed Rogan to continue his rhetoric, which has been deemed misinformation by a majority of the medical community as Enstarz reported earlier this month. Dr. Malone has already been discredited according to a petition of 260 members of the medical community which called for Spotify to add a "misinformation policy" regarding Rogan's show.

Rogan said in an Instagram post,

"I think there's a lot of people that have a distorted perception of what I do, maybe based on sound bites or based on headlines of articles that are disparaging."

He continued by calling the doctors, "very highly credentialed, very intelligent, very accomplished people and they have an opinion that's different from the mainstream narrative."

"I wanted to hear what their opinion is, I had them on and because of that, those episodes in particular were labeled as being dangerous - they had dangerous misinformation."

He went on to say,

"I don't know what else I can do differently other than maybe try harder to get people with differing opinions on right afterwards. I do think that's important and do my best to make sure that I've researched these topics - the controversial ones in particular - and have all the pertinent facts at hand before I discuss them. Again, I'm not trying to promote misinformation. I'm not trying to be controversial. I've never tried to do anything with this podcast other than just talk to people and have interesting conversations."

The post has been viewed well over 4 million times on Instagram. Guess we'll have to wait and see if Rogan can balance the scales on his show before Spotify takes action on the subject.