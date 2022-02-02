Isaac Bardavid, the voice-over artist for Wolverine, has died. He was 91.

Bardavid's grandson confirmed that the 91-year-old was admitted to a hospital in Rio de Janeiro on January 26. USdaynews reported that the voice actor suffered emphysema that caused his recent hospitalization.

According to the American Lung Association, emphysema is a type of COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) wherein the illness itself makes gradual damage to a patient's lung tissue. It then leads to the destruction of the lungs' alveoli, causing them to rupture and trap air through the air pocket.

The blockage, unfortunately, causes breathing to be more difficult.

Since he was already 91, his grandson and the whole family were left extremely worried about his health status.

"The disease was insisting on keeping the oxygenation very low, even though he was using the devices he already has at home, so he had to be taken to the hospital for treatment," Bardavid's grandson went on.

He did not make it in the end, and he succumbed due to the same disease on February 1.

His family has not released an official statement to address his passing, but Bardavid's fans and former colleagues - including Hugh Jackman - paid tribute to him.

RIP, Isaac Bardavid

On Instagram, Hughman shared a past video of him and Bardavid with the caption, "Isaac Bardavid. What a legend. What a life and legacy. What a voice!! #Wolverine #Brazil "Don't be what they made you." #logan Rest well my friend. ."

Meanwhile, his fans also showered him with love in their Twitter posts.

One said, "Today the Assassin Order is in mourning. Isaac Bardavid, who voices Louis-Joseph in AC Rogue, has passed away. His unmistakable voice leaves a legacy that will never be forgotten by the thousands of fans who grew up listening to him in their favorite characters."

"Our condolences go out to the family, friends, and fans of Isaac Bardavid, who has passed away. Isaac dubbed Hugh's voice in Portuguese for many movies. Hugh met him during a promotional visit to Brazil for Logan in 2017. RIP, Sir," a fanpage for Jackman wrote.

Although he was known for his participation in the "X-Men" franchise, Bardavid also became part of other award-winning films, including "Tocaia Grande," "Carrer del Mar," and "King David."

He also voiced characters in other flicks like Freddy Krueger in "A Nightmare on Elm Street," Commissioner Gordon in "Batman: The Animated Series," and Dr. Eggman in "Sonic the Hedgehog" cartoons, to name a few.

