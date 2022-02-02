Khloe Kardashian started focusing ouun herself instead after Tristan Thompson cheated on her again.

Kardashian indeed received a warning that Thompson would one day betray her again as the NBA star already cheated on her multiple times. But she never knew it would happen again when things between them started to feel right.

Over a month since the world learned Thompson's infidelity with another woman again, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" has committed herself to fitness and started to get back in shape again.

On Instagram, she shared a photo of her upper back and shoulders, flaunting her ripped muscles, which she has been working on for three months.

"About 3 months apart. let's go @coachjoe.paris we are sculpting my back and arms," she said.

Fans offered words of support, especially since her recent transformation seemingly looked like her revenge body part 2.

One said, "Khloe you were always perfect for my eyes. With or without gym. i admire you since i was 7 years old. and you are such a beautiful soul."

"I'm so impressed with your dedication Khloe. Years and years of waking up and committing to YOU. I love u!" another added.

Aside from having a more defined back, the TV personality lost weight as she dedicated herself to more workout routines after Thompson's controversy.

What Did Tristan Thompson Do?

Khloe and Thompson hit rock bottom as the NBA star received legal documents filed by personal trainer Maralee Nichols. She asked for child support from the athlete after he reportedly impregnated her in March.

It became the latest cheating issue Thompson faced, as he previously cheated on several women, including Kylie Jenner's former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

After taking a paternity test with Nichols' baby, Thompson revealed that he was indeed the father of the Houston-based trainer.

READ ALSO: Simon Cowell Faces Near-Death Experience After E-Bike Crashes Again

"I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately," he said.

What was worse is that they had the child while Thompson and Kardashian were still together after reconciling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thompson has since apologized to the media personality, saying she does not deserve the pain and humiliation he just caused again as well as the treatment that he gave her in the past years.

READ MORE: Former USA Cheslie Kryst's Cause of Death Officially Confirmed Days After Tragic Passing [REPORT]