Drake has been hopping on Instagram and COMMING FOR Rihanna.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have been all over the internet, sharing the exciting news of their upcoming child (singular?). The world seems to be incredibly happy for them. Well, the world except for Drake. The singer has, according to Hip Hop DX unfollowed both Rihanna and ASAP Rocky following the news. He has refused to comment on the annoucement. However...

In the early hours of the morning today, February third, he posted a picture of himself in the snow with the caption, "She said she's been there before...but you never been with me so you never been." Commentors have acknowleged the strange caption saying things like, "caption game is crazy wtf," and "U been real different with these captions." The performer is obviously hurt, but, also, is he okay?

It was open knowlege that Drake was in love with Rihanna. Their early 2000s into 2010s relationship was the most iconic on and off relationship of the time. It unquestionably had it's ups and downs. According to HITC, Drake once reflected that within the confines of the relationship: "I was a pawn. You know what she was doing to me? She was doing exactly what I've done to so many women throughout my life, which is show them quality time, then disappear. I was like, 'Wow, this feels terrible."

That being said, while there were the off times, there were definitely the love. In his 2016 VMAs speech, Drake praised Rihanna openly. The ammount of admiration made the Barbados National Hero uncomfortable. "Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don't like too many compliments; I don't like to be put on blast." No matter what their feelings for each other may be, these two do not seem to have compatable love languages. It seems that love may have lasted. The two did not maintain a particularly close relationship after their break-up.

Rihanna said in a 2018 interview with Vogue following their break-up that, "We don't have a friendship now, but we're not enemies either. It is what it is." Drake's post came just a few short hours after Rihanna posted this INCREDIBLE pregnancy pic on her Instagram. The caption read, "how the gang pulled up to black history month."

We hope all of the drama finds a way to settle soon!