RIHANNA AND ASAP ROCKY ARE HAVING A BABY!!!!!

National Hero of Barbados, Rihanna, and iconic rap star, ASAP Rocky, have just announced the exciting news that a new, soon to be INSANELY talented child is on the way. The two announced the pregnancy today, but, based on the photos, it looks like they may have known about it for awhile. Neither posted on their personal Instagram accounts about the upcoming baby, but @xonecole took to the social media site to spread the news. These incredible photos are captioned, "Congratulations @badgalriri and @asaprocky! Wishing them the very best on this beautiful journey together. Happiness looks amazing on these two." These pictures are some of the sweetest that the age of social media has ever seen.



The two released the news in real life as they walked through Harlem in the FABULOUS outfits you see above. As Page Six pointed out, Rihanna has been taking care to hide the baby bump under stylishly oversized clothes for the past few months. However, this weekend she was out with ASAP and clearly covering her baby bump under a heavy New York Winter Jacket.

The love between Rihanna and ASAP Rocky is real. It can be felt through these pictures. Last May, ASAP Rocky said to GQ that Rihanna is, "the love of his life." He continued his admiration saying, "She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones...I think when you know, you know. She's the One." Their baby is unquestionably being born to two incredibly loving parents.

Congratulations Rihanna and ASAP Rocky!