According to an exclusive from Deadline, during a taping last week of The Masked Singer, judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke walked off stage during the reveal of Rudy Giuliani as a contestant. The controversial political figure has been heavily criticized for pushing the conspiracy theory that the presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

Originating in South Korea as The King of Masked Singer, The Masked Singer is a reality singing competition show that often features surprising celebrity contestants as they compete in head-to-toe costumes that conceal their identities.

Giuliani is the latest of a long line of unexpected celebrity contestants, such as Sarah Palin, JoJo Siwa, and Mickey Rourke. The show is hosted by Nick Cannon, and Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke appear as judges who vote for their favorite singers that episode.

Rowoon from SF9 even appeared on the original South Korean show as the Owl.

While Deadline doesn't reveal which costume Giuliani wore during the competition, since the episode is set to air next month, the article specifies that while Jeong and Thicke left the stage temporarily, McCarthy and Scherzinger stayed on. Giuliani's appearance appears to have split the judges and will most likely prove polarizing when the episode airs.

The seventh season of The Masked Singer premieres March 9, 2022.

