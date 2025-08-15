Steve Harvey's latest social media post featuring his wife, Marjorie Harvey, lit up the internet this week as fans gushed over — and criticized — the photo highlighting her legs.

The "Family Feud" host shared the image Wednesday, showing Marjorie lounging across a black piano in short black shorts and a patterned black-and-white shirt that matched Steve's outfit. With her head propped up on one arm and a flirty smile aimed at her husband, the image carried the caption, "When Love Hits All the Right Notes."

While many commenters praised the Harveys' affectionate display, others fixated on Marjorie's bare legs. "No disrespect Uncle Steve. She got some pretty legs," one fan wrote. Others were more critical, urging her to "cover up" and calling the couple "too extra."

The Harveys, who married in 2007 after first meeting in the early 1990s, have long been public about their relationship. They share a blended family of seven children from previous marriages.

Their romance, however, has faced challenges, including past divorce rumors in 2023 alleging Marjorie had affairs with a bodyguard and a chef — claims both denied. Despite the speculation, they recently celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary with a trip to Paris.

For now, the couple seems unfazed by online criticism. They continue to share moments from their life together, even if it means some fans might zoom in a little too closely.