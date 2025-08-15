Ashley Biden, daughter of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, has filed for divorce from her husband of more than 13 years — just one day after publicly accusing him of having a girlfriend.

On Sunday, Ashley posted an Instagram Story showing a man and a woman walking hand-in-hand down a sidewalk.

Over the image, she wrote: "My husband and his girlfriend holding hands" and paired it with the song "Another" by Notorious B.I.G. and Lil' Kim, a track about infidelity, PageSix said.

The man, dressed in a white polo and dark pants, and the woman, in a strapless black dress, were photographed from behind, making them not immediately identifiable. The post was deleted shortly after.

The following day, Ashley, 44, initiated divorce proceedings against her husband, Dr. Howard Krein, 59, filing the case in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas.

Krein, an otolaryngologist and plastic surgeon, has not commented on the accusation.

Ashley Biden shared a photo of husband Howard Krein hand-in-hand with ‘his girlfriend’ hours before bombshell divorce filing https://t.co/ZkeORcQPzx pic.twitter.com/dZ68gI0n76 — New York Post (@nypost) August 14, 2025

Ashley Biden Shares Thumbs-Up Post After Filing for Divorce

Hours after filing the paperwork, Ashley appeared to celebrate her decision. She later shared an Instagram Story showing herself walking through a park, smiling, and giving a thumbs-up, with a Beyoncé song playing in the background.

She also reposted a quote that read: "New life, new beginnings means new boundaries. New ways of being that won't look or sound like they did before," set to Lauryn Hill's "Freedom Time."

In June 2012, Ashley and Krein exchanged vows at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Delaware—a place close to her heart, as it's also where she was baptized.

The ceremony was attended by about 200 guests, including her father, who was vice president at the time.

Ashley met Krein in 2010 through an introduction from her late brother, Beau Biden. According to the NY Post, a year later, during a trip to Big Sur, California, Krein proposed after receiving President Biden's blessing.

The couple, who have no children, lived in Philadelphia before their split. Divorce records in Philadelphia are not public, and it remains unclear what specific issues led to their breakup beyond Ashley's public accusation.

Ashley has occasionally spoken about her marriage in public, recalling at the 2024 Democratic National Convention how her father personally helped prepare for the wedding reception — even riding around on a John Deere 4-wheeler to arrange plants and place settings.

Neither Krein nor his representatives have responded to media requests for comment. The White House has not addressed the matter.