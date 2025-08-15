Prince Harry is reportedly struggling to find his path while Meghan Markle prepares her next major project, according to a royal commentator.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently announced a new "multi-year first look" agreement with Netflix, following the conclusion of their previous deal. The latest projects list Harry only as a producer for a documentary about the HIV crisis in Uganda.

This announcement comes after a Charity Commission report criticized Harry and the board of Sentebale for making their internal dispute public, although the commission cleared him of individual allegations from the charity's chairwoman, Dr. Sophie Chandauka.

Harry's Struggle for Direction

Broadcaster Esther Krakue told The Sun that Harry is "nowhere to be seen" and "really trying to find his feet." She added, "[He] is lost. He has a kind of brown Midas touch, which I'm sure the viewers can infer what I mean by that."

Krakue suggested that Harry leans on Meghan as he attempts to carve out his own niche, explaining, "And really, this creative side of this endeavor has really been Meghan's push." She emphasized Harry's challenges adjusting to a world outside the constant attention of royalty, stating, "I think because he's come from a world where everyone fawns at everything that he does because he's Prince Harry... he's not a creative."

Harry's previous Netflix effort, a documentary titled "Polo," premiered in December last year. The series performed poorly, ranking 3,436th with 500,000 views, even below Meghan's "With Love, Meghan," which placed 383rd with 5.3 million views.

Meghan Prepares Her Next Move

While Harry navigates criticism and low viewership, Meghan is reportedly gearing up for her next project. Krakue implied the duchess drives much of their creative work, with Harry focusing on supporting roles.

Industry observers note the timing of the new Netflix deal aligns with Meghan's push for fresh content and a higher-profile presence. The couple's production company is expected to expand its output under this agreement.

The report from the Charity Commission showed the dangers of public feuds for well-known people. It faulted both Harry and Sentebale's group for their highly-publicized drama, underlining the hard tasks the duke has in mixing his own ventures with his good work.

Even with the drama, the dad-of-two is reportedly openly set on his charity work. The commission found no proof of any deep bullying or bad acts at Sentebale, letting Harry go ahead with new work in media and charity.

Harry's journey to redefine himself outside the royal spotlight continues as Meghan positions herself for a new creative phase. Krakue concluded, "[He's] really trying to find his feet," signaling a period of transition for the duke while his wife takes the lead on the couple's next venture.