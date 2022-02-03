As a guest judge on the first episode of Drag Race UK Vs The World, Mel C made a cheeky remark about fellow Spice Girl Victoria Beckham during her appearance.

She couldn't resist slamming Victoria's vocal abilities when critiquing Baga Chipz' performance on the show because she suggested the Drag Race star lip syncs better than Posh Spice. People took to Twitter to brand Mel as the "Shady Spice" after she made a scathing dig at one of her former bandmates. Did they have a feud no one knows about?

Mel noted that Baga, 32, may have taken inspiration from Victoria, 47, as she cheekily quipped: 'You lip sync badly' after seeing Baga perform her self-penned track Much Betta in front of the panel.

"Baga I think you completely embody the humour of British drag and I love that," she said. "You are giving me lots of Spice Girl inspiration tonight," she added.

She then mentioned Posh Spice out of the blue.

"You lip synced badly, but when you were performing, I was like, there's a resemblance. Posh Spice!," she said. This is good but then she added this statement, "But you know what? Your vocals are much better!"

RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Graham Norton were in fits of laughter as viewers took to Twitter to express their displeasure at Victoria's treatment by her fellow judges.

"Mel c should be called shady spice lmao," one commenter wrote.

"Mel C came for Victoria Beckham hard and they kept it in the edit? Omg," another said.

Others liked the drama.

"The way @MelanieCmusic threw some shade over Victoria and Geri last night Please @RuPaulmake Mel C a recurring judge, she was one of the best judges ever!' said one. "Mel C reading Victoria Beckham on #DragRaceUK was hilarious!' tweeted another amused viewer.

Geri Horner, Mel's bandmate, was also the target of Mel's jokes, as her dancing was mocked by her bandmate.

She had an idea for the Spice Girls' next tour after watching Blu Hydrangea perform as a cheerleader with two puppets mimicking her moves.

"That's a way of keeping Geri in time. We should do that next time we go out!," she said.

An all-Spice Girls reunion could happen as soon as the 'world allows. This is ironically shared by Mel C in the past. This remains to be seen after all her jokes.

