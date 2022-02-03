Alicia Silverstone, who played Cher Horowitz in the cult film "Clueless" 27 years ago, seems like a completely different person. Fans would know that she is of course, no longer a teen, but she certanly looks effortless chic still the same.

The popular 1995 film in which she starred as a rebellious youngster wearing a succession of spectacular 1990s clothes made the 45-year-old actress an instant style hero.

On Wednesday afternoon, Alicia was spotted strolling the streets of Los Angeles in a casual yet stylish ensemble. Hollywood celebrity was spotted taking her dog on a stroll in Sherman Oaks with a guy pal.

With a light brown crewneck sweater over a green T-shirt and black tracksuit bottoms, Alicia looked casual yet put together. It looked like she was taking full use of the beautiful weather. Alicia made news last year when she disclosed that she bathes her 10-year-old son Bear.

Her previous admissions about her parenting tactics have gotten people talking, and this latest one is no different. In an interview with The New York Times, Alicia said that she takes her baths in the same tub as her son Bear. "My son and I take baths together," she revealed. My son and I take baths together," she revealed.

A year ago, the actress admitted that she "bird-feeds" Bear by chewing food in her mouth before feeding him. Also in her 2014 book, Alicia stated that we should examine the harmful consequences of vaccinations and that her friends' children have been harmed by immunizations.

Alicia's spokesman informed the New York Times that Bear prefers a vegan diet, therefore she has him follow it religiously. Alicia and Christopher Jarecki, her ex-husband of over 13 years, share their son Bear. During their time of self-isolation, the couple has been co-parenting their kid. Alicia stated she doesn't mind speaking up for what she believes in, despite any criticism.

As she put it, people usually say "lots of different things, and I was sort of 'the freak,' and I guess I'll take pride in that because it is hard to be the person that's speaking out, and it is hard to be the person that is saying the thing that isn't what everybody else wants to hear."