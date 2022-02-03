Lisa Ling sparked buzz when she made a comment about her guest co-hosting stint on "The View," causing people to assume she is not fit to replace Meghan McCain.

"The View" currently has Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines as its hosts after Meghan McCain left the team. While the show continues to look for McCain's replacement, a slew of guest hosts came, including Ling.

After her stint on the show, the 48-year-old sat for an interview on Monday's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and made seemingly cryptic messages about her appearance on "The View."

"I guest-hosted for a week, and I'm so glad I don't do it every day," she said, shocking the viewers. "On Monday, my first day, I got in a debate with some of the ladies about when Joe Biden called [Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy] a stupid SOB. Do you remember that? And they were saying 'Well, he apologized. It's okay.'"

She noted how that incident - a small debate - gave birth to reports like she was causing chaos on the show.



Ling added that Behar told her she was talking too much during a commercial break, sparking more buzzes that she did not have an ideal relationship with the show's host.

But after her relationship with Behar got questioned, she took her time to explain her statement in a new Instagram post.

Was Lisa Ling's "The View" Statement Truly Mistranslated?

On Thursday, she wrote on Instagram that her comments during her appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" were a mistake.

"I want to clear up a mistake that I made on @jimmykimmellive the other night," the journalist began. "I said that when I was a guest co-host of the @theviewabc last week, that during a commercial break, @joyvbehar told me I was talking too much. Joy emailed me to say she didn't say I was 'talking too much,' but rather that I was 'talking over' them," she explained.

She then clarified that she has a great relationship with Behar. Far from the reports that the host shut her down, Ling insisted it was not the case at all.

In the end, she slammed the media and explained to them that her skin is no longer thick enough to get the balls to be on "The View."

