Savaii Seau, Junior Seau's brother, succumbed after getting involved in a horrifying incident. He was 56.

The San Diego Union-Tribune first reported that Savaii suffered from fatal injuries on Tuesday following a head-on collision with a truck shortly after 2:00 p.m.

In the initial reports shared by NBC, it was confirmed that Junior's brother was driving north on Los Coches Road in the Glenview area using his 2005 Audi A6. However, he suddenly drifted into the southbound lane and hit the Helix Water District dump truck.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 60-year-old man from San Diego was driving the other vehicle at the time of the accident.

The collision, unfortunately, left Savaii gravely injured. Responders rushed him to Sharp Memorial Hospital. CHP public-affairs Officer Travis Garrow said he was pronounced dead on arrival.



While Savaii did not make it, his wife - who was with him at the time of the crash - and the truck driver were also taken to the hospital to treat their minor to moderate injuries. It is believed that the two other victims were wearing their seat belts, while Savaii did not seem to have used his.

People Pay Tribute to Savaii Seau

Before his death, Savaii served as a teacher at Warren-Walker. The school's headmaster, Raymond J. Volker, has released a statement to NBC and sent their condolences to the bereaved family.

"A fatal car accident has claimed our beloved Coach Seau, who rained love on all of his students, was a bright light in our WWS family, and loved by all. His inspiration, support and incredibly unselfish spirit will be missed by his family as well, and to whom we extend our deepest condolences," the statement said.

READ ALSO: Elizabeth Lyn Vargas Traumatized After Getting Involved in Frightening Hostage Situation By Obsessed Ex

Savaii's death came nearly 10 years after his brother, NFL star Junior, claimed his own life by inflicting a gunshot wound to his chest in 2012. The then-43-year-old also faced a similar incident two years prior when he drove off on the Pacific Coast Highway.

Junior sustained minor injuries following the crash and admitted that he accidentally fell asleep while he was driving. An autopsy was performed on him after his death, and the medical examiner found out he had chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

CTE has been a common health diagnosis among NFL players, and several athletes also got the same illness, including Terry Long, Paul Oliver, Mike Pyle, Art DeCarlo, Bill Bryant, Lew Carpenter, Joe Perry, and Scott Ross, among others.

READ MORE: Cheslie Kryst Heartbreak: Former Miss USA's Mother Breaks Silence on Depression Her Daughter Suffered From